 

Mr. Trump & Mr. Putin (A Couple of Presidents)

14.11.2024, 16:46, Разное
  Подписаться на Telegram-канал
  Подписаться в Google News
  Поддержать в Patreon

He stood before journalists, bold and tall,
And promised that the war would quickly fall.
“Give me just a day, no more than that,
And peace will reign where once the cannons spat.”

No endless talks, no years of bloody strives,
Just twenty-four short hours to change their lives.
But as the clocks ticked on, the world still burned,
The tanks rolled forth, and no one returned.

For wars are not undone by simple speech,
Or promises too far for hands to reach.
The people waited, eyes still full of dreams,
While he sat tangled in impossible schemes.

The twenty-four hours came and went,
The bombs still fell, the earth was rent,
The promise broken, the hope misspent.
(A silent testament to his whim.
The war raged on, a bloody, grim
Reminder of words, empty and thin)

He stays before the map, his gaze alight,
With hunger not for peace, but endless fight.
He gave the order, sent the planes to fly,
To darken every corner of their sky.

He wants it all—each field, each stone, each breath,
A hunger that could only end in death.
No surrender, no peace talks or retreat,
Only ashes at his ruthless feet.

He dreams of flags, of borders redrawn new,
Where none remained to challenge what he knew:
That power was the only law he’d keep,
And none could find a grave too deep to sleep.

“No,” he hisses, “they must all fall,
Every man, woman, and child, I call
For total silence, a funeral pall.”
(A silent testament to his whim.
The war raged on, a bloody, grim
Reminder of words, empty and thin)


Смотреть комментарииКомментариев нет

Добавить комментарий

Имя обязательно

Нажимая на кнопку "Отправить", я соглашаюсь c политикой обработки персональных данных. Комментарий c активными интернет-ссылками (http / www) автоматически помечается как spam

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКЖЕ

14.11 / Народную мудрость «Не жили богато – нечего и начинать» запишут в Конституцию

14.11 / В Android появится терминал для запуска ПО для Linux

14.11 / Запеченные голубцы – простой рецепт, доступный даже неопытному кулинару

14.11 / Вы получите $10 тысяч, если сможете обыграть этого робота в «камень-ножницы-бумага»

14.11 / GTA 5 и Dying Light 2 стали доступны бесплатно подписчикам PlayStation Plus

14.11 / Дочь Глюкозы выступила в поддержку матери: «Моя мама невероятно сильна»

14.11 / Личная охрана, термобелье и “особенный” пункт: райдер Кологривого удивил пользователей Сети

14.11 / Чубайс планировал в 1990-е убить всех медведей в России для создания положительного образа страны на Западе

14.11 / Искусственный интеллект теперь есть даже в классическом Блокноте для Windows

14.11 / Стартовали съемки приключенческого фильма “Левша” c Колокольниковым в главной роли

Политика конфиденциальности - GDPR

Карта сайта →

По вопросам информационного сотрудничества, размещения рекламы и публикации объявлений пишите на адрес: [email protected]

Поддержать проект:

PayPal - [email protected]; Payeer: P1124519143; WebMoney – T323003638440, X100503068090, Z399334682366

18+ © 2002-2022 РЫБИНСКonLine: Все, что Вы хотели знать...

Яндекс.Метрика