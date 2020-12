Власти Омана открывают границы

The #Covid19 Supreme Committee decides to end the ban on entry to and exit from the Sultanate through various border outlets starting from 12 am on Tuesday, 29 December 2020. This is in addition to new decisions to protect society against Covid-19 variants.#OmanVSCovid19 pic.twitter.com/CRKkfZQHvF

— عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) December 27, 2020