Mattel выпустили две куклы Барби в честь Шиффер

20.10.2020, 18:35, Новости дня

Немецкая супермодель Клаудиа Шиффер стала прототипом сразу двух кукол Барби. Об этом сообщается 20 октября на официальной странице американкой компании Mattel – производителя игрушек в Instagram.

Одна из кукол одета в синее платье – копию наряда от итальянского дизайнера Донателлы Версаче.

Фото: barbiestyle / Instagram

“Супермодели Клаудии Шифер в этом году исполнилось 50. Чтобы отпраздновать это событие, мы воссоздали некоторые из ее самых знаковых моментов в моде!” – говорится в публикации.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling a @Versace dress she wore in the Autumn/Winter 1994 runway show. @Donatella_Versace says “Since we were little girls, Barbie has always been not only a doll, but most importantly it was a mirror of our society as it kept evolving with it. Claudia and Barbie are two strong women who do not need to be empowered by anyone, because they have always been the makers of their destiny. I am so proud that to celebrate Claudia’s 50th year, the blue gown from the 1994 show was chosen as her outfit. Feminine and glamour, it really epitomizes the style of both of them.” #claudiaschiffer #versace #donatellaversace #barbie #barbiestyle

Публикация от Barbie® (@barbiestyle) 20 Окт 2020 в 6:03 PDT

Черное платье-сетка второй Барби повторяет образ Шиффер от французского модного дома Balman.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling @Balmain from the Spring/Summer 2016 campaign. “Claudia Schiffer is, of course, one of fashion’s most transformative figures—she’s the definition of a supermodel” says @Balmain Creative Director @olivier_rousteing. “Over the decades, she’s inspired millions with her distinctive mix of confidence, style and beauty. Seeing her in one of my favorite runway looks was one of my proudest moments—and the Balmain campaign that she shot for me will forever remain one of my favorite memories. So, obviously, I am beyond thrilled to see that same look replicated on another inspiring fashion icon, Barbie.” #claudiaschiffer #balmain #olivierrousteing #barbie #barbiestyle *

Публикация от Barbie® (@barbiestyle) 20 Окт 2020 в 7:02 PDT

Шиффер в своем микроблоге разместила ролик, в котором снялась в черном платье-сетке от Balman с двумя куклами, созданными по ее образу и подобию.

“Никогда не поздно играть с Барби”, – написала модель.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Never too old to play with Barbie @barbiestyle have created a mini Claudia Barbie wearing custom versions of two of my favourite designs by @versace and @balmain Thank you @barbiestyle, @donatella_versace and @olivier_rousteing so much! #Barbie #BarbieStyle

Публикация от Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) 20 Окт 2020 в 8:11 PDT

Шиффер родилась в 1970 году в Райнберге. Наиболее тесно она сотрудничала с модным домом Chanel, была музой модельера Карла Лагерфельда. Шиффер появлялась на обложках журналов Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, GQ, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Time, Vanity Fair, Vogue. Она является послом доброй воли ЮНИСЕФ от Великобритании.