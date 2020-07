Переход на RAB-тариф станет новым стимулом для большой приватизации гособлэнерго – Владислав Иноземцев

The Challenge of Ukraine’s Energy Security: Grid Modernization and Beyond

Hosted by ITIC's Energy, Growth, and Security Program, this virtual seminar will bring together a panel of electricity market experts, regional scholars, and development professionals to address a host of topics related to the challenges and opportunities of Ukraine’s much needed grid reform, as well as the new ITIC Issues Paper, "Securing Capital Investment in Ukraine's Electric Grid: The Road to the Future."

Posted by International Tax and Investment Center (ITIC) on Neljapäev, 2. juuli 2020