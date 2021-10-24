 

В США на студенческой вечеринке произошла стрельба. Один человек погиб, есть пострадавшие

24.10.2021, 16:54, Новости дня
“Бюро расследует инцидент со стрельбой, произошедший на вечеринке за пределами кампуса в Форт-Вэлли”, – отметили в сообщении.

The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off campus party in Fort Valley. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died.

Active scene at 603 Carver Drive in Fort Valley. We will provide updates as we get more info. pic.twitter.com/N6yGaXUOyp

— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021

Позже правоохранители уточнили, что раненые находятся в стабильном состоянии.

10.23.21 Update #2

The seven injured victims are all in stable condition.

Investigators need your assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for the shooting. pic.twitter.com/opthxu10gM

— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021

По информации CNN, инцидент произошел в нескольких кварталах от университетского городка, погибший не был студентом.

Источник: интернет-издание “ГОРДОН”



