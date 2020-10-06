На австралийский материк завезли тасманийских дьяволов, которые были истреблены сотни лет назад

TASMANIAN DEVILS RETURN TO MAINLAND AUSTRALIA FOR FIRST TIME IN 3000 YEARS

Tasmanian Devils are making an Australian mainland comeback with the help of some friends! Actors and friends of WildArk, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, helped release 11 Tasmanian Devils into the wild on September 10th, bringing the total released Devils to 26. They are among the first Tasmanian Devils to live in the wild on mainland Australia in 3,000 years. The team at Aussie Ark will monitor the marsupials in the 400-hectare wildlife sanctuary in the Barrington Tops through camera traps, radio collars and surveys to check how they are adjusting to life in the wild. The Devils have been given a platform to succeed – so stay tuned for regular updates on their progress and the 2021 breeding season! Tasmanian devils vanished entirely from mainland Australia, theoretically because they were outcompeted by introduced dingoes, which hunt in packs. Dingoes no longer occur in Aussie Arks protected areas, making it the perfect location for Devils.Dingoes never made it to Tasmania and the Devils thrived, but the island state, along with its Devils, now has it's own problems. A transmissible, painful and fatal disease called Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD)—one of very few known contagious cancers—has decimated between 80 – 90 percent of the wild population of Tasmanian devils.Aussie Ark, previously known as Devil Ark, is as committed to the survival of the Devil in Tasmanian as ever. As a part of the mainland disease free insurance population we've bred over 400 joeys some of which have returned to Tasmanian. Now we are embarking on the ambitious opportunity to rewild and rebuild mainland ecosystems. Aussie Ark is their lifeline! You can help Aussie Arlk rewilding Australia by donating today! This sanctuary is the first of many – we have the land, we need your help to rebuild Australia's ecosystems. Rewilding projects, including the return of endangered Eastern quolls, Long-nosed potorros, Rufous bettongs, Koalas and Parma wallabies are all coming! DONATE TODAY! Australian friends: http://bit.ly/DevilComeback2020 International Friends: https://devilcomeback.org/ So far the #DevilComeback is going well! #RewildAustralia …Global Wildlife Conservation

