Вооруженное до зубов “черное” ополчение промаршировало через город требуя репараций от белых

NFAC and @theofficialgrandmasterjay march to Stone Mountain, GA Confederate memorial also a known strong hold for the KKK to make statement. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum was the creator of Mount Rushmore and he was deeply involved with the Ku Klux Klan while designing the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, GA. Source: Washington Post (https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2020/07/03/mount-rushmore-gutzon-borglum-klan-stone-mountain/)#blm #black #4thofjuly🎥 @giftedtalents

