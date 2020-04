Вместе мы преодолеем эту болезнь – королева Великобритании Елизавета II пятый раз за годы правления обратилась к нации

Her Majesty The Queen's broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle.

Posted by The Royal Family on Pühapäev, 5. aprill 2020