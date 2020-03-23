Мнение: Как перевести стрелки с использованием Википедии

В дополнение к заявлениям аятоллы Хаменеи, который вслед за представителем МИД КНР фактически обвинил США в причастности к создании уханьского коронавируса.

"Существует гипотеза о создании коронавируса американцами. Я не знаю, насколько эти обвинения верны, но когда такие обвинения существуют, какой разумный человек станет принимать от вас лекарства», — сказал он, предположив, что предлагаемые США препараты могут быть направлены на дальнейшее распространение вируса. «Вам нельзя доверять». (с)

Госдеп США снова ушел в отрицание, переведя стрелки на различные обвинения в адрес Ирана, точно также, как ранее он отвергал обвинения со стороны китайцев.

Интересное наблюдение от читателя, который не поленился покопаться в статье Википедии, где США переводят стрелки на Китай в дискуссии о том, откуда взялся COVID-19.

Смотрим – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SHC014-CoV

Где указано: "In 2015, the Wuhan Institute of Virology conducted research showing the virus could be made to infect the human HeLa cell line, through the use of reverse genetics to create a chimeric virus consisting of a surface protein of SHC014 and the backbone of a SARS virus. [2][3]"

Проверяем, первую ссылку https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985

Авторы – Vineet D Menachery, Boyd L Yount Jr, Kari Debbink, Sudhakar Agnihothram, Lisa E Gralinski, Jessica A Plante, Rachel L Graham, Trevor Scobey, Xing-Yi Ge, Eric F Donaldson, Scott H Randell, Antonio Lanzavecchia, Wayne A Marasco, Zhengli-Li Shi & Ralph S Baric

Кроме Xing-Yi Ge & Zhengli-Li Shi (Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China) и еще одного из Швейцарии, все остальные 12 from USA

Ну а кто же все-таки "conducted research", правда ли Wuhan Institute of Virology? Смотрим

AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS

V.D.M. designed, coordinated and performed experiments, completed analysis and wrote the manuscript.

B.L.Y. designed the infectious clone and recovered chimeric viruses;

S.A. completed neutralization assays;

L.E.G. helped perform mouse experiments;

T.S. and J.A.P. completed mouse experiments and plaque assays;

K.D. generated structural figures and predictions;

E.F.D. generated phylogenetic analysis;

R.L.G. completed RNA analysis;

S.H.R. provided primary HAE cultures;

A.L. and W.A.M. provided critical monoclonal antibody reagents;

R.S.B. designed experiments and wrote manuscript.

Да, сотрудники Wuhan Institute of Virology

X.-Y.G. performed pseudotyping experiments;

Z.-L.S. provided SHC014 spike sequences and plasmids.

Но в Wuhan Institute of Virology они это делали? Информации здесь такой нет.

Откуда же автор статьи на Wikipedia это взял? И о чем он при этом умолчал (или намеренно ввел заблуждение тех, кто не полезет исследование?).

Я, прочитав поначалу "Wuhan Institute of Virology conducted research" и не сомневался кто "conducted research".

А умолчал он что:

2 основных автора

V.D.M. designed, coordinated and performed experiments, completed analysis and wrote the manuscript.

R.S.B. designed experiments and wrote manuscript.

работают на Department of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Synthetic construction of chimeric mutant and full-length SHC014-CoV was approved by the University of North Carolina Institutional Biosafety Committee and the Dual Use Research of Concern committee.

All mouse studies were performed at the University of North Carolina (Animal Welfare Assurance #A3410-01) using protocols approved by the UNC Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC).

Human lungs for HAE cultures were procured under University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institutional Review Board–approved protocols.

Ну теперь что-то не получается, что Wuhan Institute of Virology "conducted research", или во всяком случае далеко не главную роль, хоть может и предоставил "HeLa cells" и "SHC014 spike sequences and plasmids".

А вот где именно была часть "performed pseudotyping experiments" еще выяснить нужно. Или главное успеть указать пальцем первым?

Источники – статьи сами по себе интересны.

В 2007-м году адаптация вируса SARS-CoV под опытных мышей, получил название MA15 (https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.0030005)

Вот объясняют зачем:

No single animal model for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) reproduces all aspects of the human disease. Young inbred mice support SARS-coronavirus (SARS-CoV) replication in the respiratory tract and are available in sufficient numbers for statistical evaluation. They are relatively inexpensive and easily accessible, but their use in SARS research is limited because they do not develop illness following infection. Older (12- to 14-mo-old) BALB/c mice develop clinical illness and pneumonitis, but they can be hard to procure, and immune senescence complicates pathogenesis studies. We adapted the SARS-CoV (Urbani strain) by serial passage in the respiratory tract of young BALB/c mice. Fifteen passages resulted in a virus (MA15) that is lethal for mice following intranasal inoculation. Lethality is preceded by rapid and high titer viral replication in lungs, viremia, and dissemination of virus to extrapulmonary sites accompanied by lymphopenia, neutrophilia, and pathological changes in the lungs.

В 2013-м, нашли и выделили вирус SARS-CoV летучих мышей, который умеет прикрепляться к человеческой ACE2

https://www.nature.com/articles/nature12711

Here we report whole-genome sequences of two novel bat coronaviruses from Chinese horseshoe bats (family: Rhinolophidae) in Yunnan, China: RsSHC014 and Rs3367. These viruses are far more closely related to SARS-CoV than any previously identified bat coronaviruses, particularly in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein.

Editorial Summary

Peter Daszak and colleagues identify two novel coronaviruses from Chinese horseshoe bats that are closely related to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), the cause of a pandemic during 2002 and 2003.

They also isolate a live virus from these bats that has high sequence identity to SARS-CoV and that can infect human cells using ACE2, the same receptor that is used by SARS-CoV.

Обратим внимание на ФИО Peter Daszak, мы ее еще вспомним.

2015 создание химеры на основе найденного вируса SHC014-CoV – MA15.

https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985.pdf

We synthesized the SHC014 spike in the context of the replication-competent, mouse-adapted SARS-CoV back

bone (we hereafter refer to the chimeric CoV as SHC014-MA15) to maximize the opportunity for pathogenesis and vaccine studies in mice. Despite predictions from both structure-based modeling and pseudotyping experiments, SHC014-MA15 was viable and replicated to high titers in Vero cells."

при этом использовалась техника как они говорят из этого источника (10 ссылка в предыдущей работе) https://www.nature.com/articles/nature13777

United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), Frederick, 21702, Maryland, USA

James Pettitt & Gene G. Olinger

А не про эту ли лабораторию речь в https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/05/health/germs-fort-detrick-biohazard.html

Точно ничего с водами не вынесло и не попало к тем трупам про которые говорил директор ЦКЗ в ссылке МИДа Китая? А если уж все равно начало распространяться, то почему бы просто не воспользоваться ситуацией.

А теперь о тех, кто заказывал сбор экземпляров и консервацию вирусов, а также эксперименты уровня "Gain of function" на вирусах в векторе людей. А, да тут все знакомые …

USAID проект PREDICT, Ecohealth Alliance, Inc., New York, NY, United States (не прячется ли там зеленая инициатива еще выяснить нужно) Посмотрим на фонд – 16$ млн. долларов в год. И около 600 тыс. долларов в год по программе PREDICT.

В статье на Wikipedia опубликовано типа «ну нет, нет, это совсем не SHC014 виноват во вспышке, он мол вообще больше то ли на >5000 то ли на >6000 из почти 30000 нуклетидов отличаетсся».

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/22221751.2020.1733440

и при этом приведены ссылки на:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3

Но вот что-то про такие различия ни в одном не указано. Но наоборот указано что

However, some evidence for past recombination was detected in the S gene of WHCV, SARS-CoV and bat SARS-like CoVs (WIV1 and RsSHC014) (P < 3.147 × 10−3 to P < 9.198 × 10−9), for which the similarity plots suggested the presence of recombination breakpoints at nucleotides 1,029 and 1,652, which separate the S gene of WHCV into three regions (Fig. 3). In phylogenies of the nucleotide fragments from 1 to 1,029 and from 1,652 to the end of the sequence, WHCV was most closely related to bat SL-CoVZC45 and bat SL-CoVZXC21, whereas in the region of nucleotides 1,030 to 1,651 (the RBD region) WHCV grouped with SARS-CoV and bat SARS-like CoVs (WIV1 and RsSHC014) that are capable of direct human transmission. Note added in proof: Since this paper was accepted, the ICTV has designated the virus as SARS-CoV-23

Ну т.е. что участок гена S отвечающего за создание спайков, ответственных за прикрепление к человеческой ACE2, на участке 1,029 and 1,652 (тот самый RBD – the receptor-binding domain ) очень похож на таковой от RsSHC014.

После этого у меня вопрос USA готово предоставить SHC014-CoV – MA15 для экспертизы сравнения?

