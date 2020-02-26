Шер, Ким Кардашян и Кэмпбелл снялись в совместной фотосессии для CR Fashion Book

26.02.2020, 14:31, Новости дня

Американки певица Шер, модель Ким Кардашян и ее британская коллега Наоми Кэмпбелл снялись в фотосессии для издания CR Fashion Book. Снимки разместили на странице издания в Instagram.

Героини выпуска позировали в темной одежде. На одном из снимком Шери Кардашян запечатлены за руле мотоциклов, а Кэмпбелл – на фоне небоскребов.

For the first time ever, @kimkardashian, @cher, and @naomi join forces for CR Fashion Book’s brand new, power-themed issue. Inside, the trio of fearless icons open up about using their respective voices and platforms to champion for causes close to their hearts. Tap link in bio for more details and to order CR Fashion Book Issue 16, hitting newsstands March 12, 2020. #CR16 Photography: @mertalas and @macpiggott Fashion: @carineroitfeld Hair: @shayashual and @serenaradaelli Makeup: @rokaelbeauty and @francescatolot Nails: @nailsbydiem

Публикация от CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) 25 Фев 2020 в 4:58 PST

Публикация от CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) 25 Фев 2020 в 4:59 PST

Публикация от CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) 25 Фев 2020 в 5:01 PST

Автор снимков – Мерт Алас.

Номер CR Fashion Book с Шер, Ким Кардашян и Наоми Кэмпбелл выйдет 12 марта 2020 года. Героини мартовского номера журнала впервые в своих биографиях снялись в общей фотосессии.