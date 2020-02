«Судно-призрак» прибило к берегу Ирландии

vessel aground

Rescue 117 was tasked earlier today to a vessel aground near Ballycotton, Cork. Thankfully there was nobody on board. Previously the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued the 10 crew members from the vessel back on September 30, 2018. The vessel has been drifting since and today came ashore on the Cork coastline.

Posted by Irish Coast Guard on Pühapäev, 16. veebruar 2020