NASA подготовило первую группу астронавтов для полетов на Марс

Artemis Generation: Astronaut Graduation Day

Our #NewAstronauts have officially graduated!Chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants, our newest NASA Astronauts completed two years of basic training in spacewalking, robotics, T-38 jet proficiency, International Space Station systems and more. Now, they may be assigned to missions destined for our orbiting laboratory, the Moon, and ultimately, Mars. Watch 🎥: https://go.nasa.gov/35NW5fsRead 📰: https://go.nasa.gov/30bjVkk

Posted by NASA — National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Pühapäev, 12. jaanuar 2020