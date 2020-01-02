Кэти Перри снялась для индийского Vogue

Американская актриса Кэти Перри снялась для январского индийского Vogue. Фото разместили на странице издания в Instagram.

Перри позировала в ярких «конфетных» нарядах, а также в расшитой кристаллами одежде.

“Fashion has never been more intertwined with reality than it is today. As we witness a seismic shift in values, culture and morality, we discover how these times have brought change to fashion. The climate crisis is the single greatest threat we face and it impacts, among other things, the way we dress and purchase. With the ensuing discussion on responsibility and sustainability, it’s time we ask what we want our clothes to say about us. This issue marks the birth of Vogue Values and reiterates what we stand for. Our larger-than-life cover star @KatyPerry conquers the streets of Mumbai in kaleidoscopic fashion. At home with her beau @OrlandoBloom, the global pop phenomenon follows a no-plastic policy; at work, she uses her platform to support Impossible Foods to provide meat substitutes in America. “These are small changes,” she says. “Not everything in my life is perfect. I’m still amending it every day to be more conscious about what I’m taking from Mother Earth and how I can give back,” she tells Vogue’s Features Director, @MeghaMahindru. In this issue are some of these small lessons we can all adopt to give back. Here’s wishing you all a mindful 2020!” — @Priya_Tanna, editor-in-chief, Vogue India Katy Perry in an embroidered patchwork coat made from recycled fabrics bound together with mirror work, leftover thread and tinsel. Slip dress, robe; all @sabyasachiofficial. Necklaces; both @sabyasachijewelry. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.

Публикация от VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 1 Янв 2020

Colour me crazy— @katyperry wears a multi-coloured silk top made with upcycled scraps and skirt; both @khoslajani. Headpiece, @ara_lumiere a label crafted by survivors of acid attack victims. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @meghamahindru. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.

Публикация от VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 1 Янв 2020

Princess of pop @katyperry in a dress by @ashish. Upcycled headpiece made of hair pins,earrings; from old collections by @deepagurnani. Necklace, @rajmahtanicouturejewels. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @meghamahindru. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.

Публикация от VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 1 Янв 2020

Автор фото – Грег Свелз.

Кэти Перри родилась 25 октября 1984 года. Успех пришел к Перри в 24 года. В апреле 2007 года она подписала контракт со звукозаписывающей компанией Capitol Records. А широко известна стала после выхода сингла I Kissed a Girl и альбома One of the Boys в 2008 году.

Источник: интернет-издание «ГОРДОН»

